LONDON Dec 4 Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor
has signed a $1.09 billion revolving credit facility,
increased from $900 million after an oversubscription, the lead
banks announced.
The loan comprises a $1.005 billion 364-day facility and an
$85 million three-year tranche.
The deal, arranged by bookrunning mandated lead arrangers
ABN AMRO, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, ING, Natixis, Rabobank,
Societe Generale and UBS, replaces the maturing tranche of its
$1.5 billion European loan that was signed in December last
year.
The new loan, which is for general corporate purposes and
working capital, is available to Gunvor International and Gunvor
SA.
ABN AMRO, Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale are active
bookrunners on the financing, with Credit Suisse as facility and
swingline agent.
Senior mandated lead arranger is Credit Agricole, while
mandated lead arrangers are Nedbank and Unicredit.
Lead arrangers are Deutsche Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank, Mizuho,
Raiffeisen Bank International/Raiffeisenlandesbank
Niederosterreich-Wien, SMBC and RBS.
Arrangers are ABC, Arab Bank, Attijariwafa Bank Europe, BCP,
BHF-Bank, DZ Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, Habib Bank, Hua
Nan Commercial Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank,
Mashreqbank and UBAF.
In December last year, Gunvor completed a $1.5 billion
financing split between a $1.205 billion 364-day facility and a
$305 million three-year facility.
