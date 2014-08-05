LONDON Aug 5 Gunvor Group has signed a $290
million, one-year revolving credit facility that will be used to
support general corporate and working capital purposes through
the issuance of off-balance sheet instruments, the commodity
trading house said on Tuesday.
The uncommitted financing will be used to issue standby
letter of credits, bid bonds and performance bonds or
guarantees.
Borrowers under the facility, which is guaranteed by Gunvor
Group, are Gunvor SA, Gunvor International BV, Gunvor
Deutschland GmbH, Gunvor Raffinerie Inglostadt GmbH and
Independent Belgium Refinery NV.
ABN AMRO Bank and ING Bank were joint coordinators on the
facility, which closed significantly oversubscribed and was
increased from a launch amount of $250 million.
ABN AMRO Bank, ING Bank, DZ bank and Eurler Hermes Europe
were mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the financing.
Natixis and Rabobank International were mandated lead arrangers,
while Credit Suisse and Societe Generale were lead arrangers.
The new facility comes after Swiss-based Gunvor signed a
$500 million borrowing base loan in July to refinance an
existing loan from July 2013 and finance the group's refining
and marketing activity in greater Bavaria and surrounding
countries.
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly, editing by Louise Heavens)