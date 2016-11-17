LONDON Nov 17 Swiss oil and energy trader
Gunvor Group has signed a US$1.67bn revolving credit facility to
refinance a US$1.15bn facility from November 2015 and a US$85m
facility from November 2014, the company announced on Thursday.
The financing, which represents a 30% increase in total
available facilities, will be used for general corporate
purposes and working capital requirements.
The loan, which is available for Gunvor International BV and
Gunvor SA, comprises a US$1.415bn, 364-day revolving credit
facility with a 364-day extension option; and a US$255m,
three-year revolving credit facility with a 364-day extension
option.
The loan was launched at US$1.1bn and closed substantially
oversubscribed.
"Despite the challenging market, which has put pressure on
syndication deals, we're pleased that Gunvor's new direction has
received the full confidence of our current banking partners as
well as a growing number of new financial institutions," Jacques
Erni, Gunvor Group's chief financial officer said.
"This strong support led to a significant increase in the
total facility, which we even had to scale down in the end."
ABN AMRO, ING Bank, Natixis, Rabobank, UniCredit, Credit
Agricole and Societe Generale acted as active bookrunners and
mandated lead arrangers, while Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, Natixis,
UBS Switzerland and UniCredit were bookrunning mandated lead
arrangers.
Credit Suisse is also facility agent on the transaction.
On Tuesday Gunvor announced it had closed a US$725m
borrowing base facility to provide working capital for the
company's refining activities in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
region.
That 364-day facility launched at US$700m via coordinator
ING Bank, closed oversubscribed at US$805m, before being scaled
back to US$725m.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)