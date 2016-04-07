LONDON, April 7 Swiss trading house Gunvor has hired Neil Hitchinson from rival Mercuria to expand its North Sea oil trading, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Gunvor declined to comment. Hitchinson could not be reached for comment. Hitchinson will report to Gunvor's head of crude Jose Orti.

Gunvor has been expanding into new oil and refined products markets as well as into trading of materials outside oil since embarking two years ago on a strategy to cut its exposure to Russia, which had been generating the lion's share of its profits and turnover in the previous decade.

Mercuria is one of the most active players in the North Sea alongside rivals such as Vitol and the trading desks of oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

Earlier on Thursday, sources told Reuters the head of European oil trading at Shell, Stany Schrans, who had long overseen Brent and North Sea oil trading, would be leaving his position later this year. Schrans would still remain a consultant to Shell, sources said.