MOSCOW Dec 6 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor
has acquired a 10 percent in Transalpine Pipeline (TAL) to
secure steady crude flows to its German Ingolstadt refinery, the
company said on Thursday.
A spokesman for Gunvor told Reuters that the stake was
bought from insolvent refiner Petroplus. He declined to comment
on financial details.
TAL pipeline is running from Italy's Adriatic port of
Trieste to Germany. Last month, Czech state-owned oil pipeline
operator Mero has agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in the
pipeline from Royal Dutch Shell.
Other TAL's owners are OMV, Ruhr Oel, Eni
, BP, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips
and Total.