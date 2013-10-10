MOSCOW Oct 10 Trading house Gunvor is looking
to raise its stake in European oil refining, its co-owner said
in an interview on Thursday, banking on future growth in the
sector despite headwinds.
Europe's refining industry has been struggling with
declining margins for its ageing plants, which require heavy
spending on maintenance, while demand has weakened, leading to
several plant closures since last year.
Swiss-based Gunvor has expanded dramatically into foreign
trade and assets, while ceding a top spot in the Russian crude
oil export market to rivals in the past years.
In an interview with Kommersant daily Gennady Timchenko said
the company was still reluctant to handle more Russian Urals
crude blend, which he added he thought was overpriced.
Last year, Gunvor acquired two refineries in Antwerp,
Belgium, and Ingolstadt, Germany, from Swiss firm Petroplus.
Timchenko said he and Torbjorn Tornqvist, another Gunvor
co-owner, had discussed acquiring a stake in a European
refinery.
"I, myself, believe in the prospects for the European oil
processing (business)," he said.
Earlier this month, Tornqvist said overcapacity in Europe
and increasing flows from the United States would further
pressure an already vulnerable industry.
According to Timchenko, he has already recouped almost half
of his investment in the Belgian and German refineries.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)