MOSCOW Oct 10 Trading house Gunvor is looking to raise its stake in European oil refining, its co-owner said in an interview on Thursday, banking on future growth in the sector despite headwinds.

Europe's refining industry has been struggling with declining margins for its ageing plants, which require heavy spending on maintenance, while demand has weakened, leading to several plant closures since last year.

Swiss-based Gunvor has expanded dramatically into foreign trade and assets, while ceding a top spot in the Russian crude oil export market to rivals in the past years.

In an interview with Kommersant daily Gennady Timchenko said the company was still reluctant to handle more Russian Urals crude blend, which he added he thought was overpriced.

Last year, Gunvor acquired two refineries in Antwerp, Belgium, and Ingolstadt, Germany, from Swiss firm Petroplus.

Timchenko said he and Torbjorn Tornqvist, another Gunvor co-owner, had discussed acquiring a stake in a European refinery.

"I, myself, believe in the prospects for the European oil processing (business)," he said.

Earlier this month, Tornqvist said overcapacity in Europe and increasing flows from the United States would further pressure an already vulnerable industry.

According to Timchenko, he has already recouped almost half of his investment in the Belgian and German refineries. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)