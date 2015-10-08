(Adds context, detail)
LONDON Oct 8 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor
closed in on the purchase of its third European refinery, saying
negotiations to buy a Dutch plant from Kuwait Petroleum
International (KPI) are in their final stage.
The deal for the 88,000 barrel per day Europoort refinery in
Rotterdam is still subject to regulatory approval and an
employee consultation process, a statement from Gunvor said.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
The purchase would add to the company's plants in
Ingolstadt, Germany and Antwerp, Belgium.
The move to buy a third refinery marks a major turnaround
for the Swiss trading house since its deep links with Moscow
nearly brought it to a collapse only 18 months
ago.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Simon Falush; Editing by David
Holmes and Adrian Croft)