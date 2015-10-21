LONDON Oct 21 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor
plans to close a crude distillation unit at the 88,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Rotterdam refinery, which it is in the final
stages of purchasing from Kuwait Petroleum, the refinery union
told Reuters.
The FNV union's Egbert Schellenberg said the decision would
mean cutting 25 percent of the refinery's roughly 350-strong
workforce.
The closure is part of a plan to end lubricants production
at the site, union and trade sources said, and operate the
remaining distillation capacity of around 50,000 bpd in
conjunction with Gunvor's nearby Antwerp refinery.
Gunvor declined comment on the plan while discussions were
ongoing. The deal itself is still subject to regulatory
approval.
Chief Executive Torbjörn Törnqvist told the Reuters Global
Commodities Summit that compatibility with its Antwerp refinery
was a key factor in the Rotterdam purchase.
"It does have certain synergies with our Antwerp operation,"
he said, adding from this point of view, he thought it made
sense.
Others bidders for the complex had planned to convert it
into a storage terminal, which union sources previously said
would whittle its employment down to around 80 people.
Should the purchase go through, Gunvor would operate nearly
300,000 bpd of refining in Europe. While Törnqvist said overall
refinery margins in Europe are in for a hard landing, Gunvor had
insulated its refining assets against the downturn.
(Reporting by Libby George and Ron Bousso; Editing by David
Holmes)