UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
LONDON, April 20 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor has won a 1.2 million tonne Russian gasoil supply tender for loading between May and October, traders said.
Russian oil giant Rosneft had offered 200,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil per month over the period for loading from Nakhodka, a port in the Far East.
Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, has expanded dramatically into foreign trade and assets. It recently acquired insolvent Petroplus' refinery in Antwerp in Belgium.
The move widened the trader's footprint in Europe's largest oil trading hub and is part of the firm's plans to become more vertically integrated.
Rosneft issued its first products export tender in July, 2007 in a bid to improve transparency. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.