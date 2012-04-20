(Adds detail)

LONDON, April 20 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor has won a 1.2 million tonne Russian gasoil supply tender for loading between May and October, traders said.

Russian oil giant Rosneft had offered 200,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil per month over the period for loading from Nakhodka, a port in the Far East.

Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, has expanded dramatically into foreign trade and assets. It recently acquired insolvent Petroplus' refinery in Antwerp in Belgium.

The move widened the trader's footprint in Europe's largest oil trading hub and is part of the firm's plans to become more vertically integrated.

Rosneft issued its first products export tender in July, 2007 in a bid to improve transparency. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)