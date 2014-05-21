UPDATE 4-Lufthansa shares boosted by upbeat profit target
* Shares jump, top gainer on the DAX index. (Recasts, adds further comments on pilots)
MOSCOW May 21 Commodity trading house Gunvor denied a Russian newspaper report on Wednesday that it was up for sale after its major shareholder Gennady Timchenko sold his stake in March just before the United States imposed sanctions on him over Ukraine.
Russia's Kommersant business daily quoted market sources as saying the Swiss-based trader had discussed a possible sale to Kremlin-controlled oil producer Rosneft.
"The article is pure fiction. The company is not up for sale," said a spokesman for Gunvor.
A Rosneft spokesman also said there "was no such offer". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Shares jump, top gainer on the DAX index. (Recasts, adds further comments on pilots)
ROME, March 16 Italy evacuated 22 wounded Libyans for medical treatment in Rome, some of whom were involved in fighting this week for control of the eastern oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, Italy's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
BOSASSO, March 16 Somali maritime forces have exchanged gunfire with the hijackers of an oil tanker in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, the head of the maritime force said.