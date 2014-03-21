(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
By Joshua Schneyer and Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, March 20 Minutes after the U.S.
government said Thursday it would punish the Russian co-owner of
the world's No.4 private oil trading firm Gunvor SA with
crippling sanctions, traders and bankers active in global oil
markets began asking urgent questions.
Could the sanctions, which prohibit U.S. banks, individuals
and companies from doing business with Russian billionaire
Gennady Timchenko or firms he controls, possibly freeze the
Geneva-based trading empire that Timchenko co-founded out of
global commodity markets? Skittish counterparties and financiers
scrambled for details, fearing they could be left exposed.
By the evening, initial concerns dissipated: in a surprise
twist, Gunvor said Timchenko had sold all of his 44 percent
stake in the firm to Swedish business partner and Gunvor
co-founder Torbjorn Tornqvist a day earlier, easing concerns
that the firm could be blacklisted.
Gunvor said the measure was taken "to ensure with certainty
the continued operations" of its activities.
Timchenko, 61, was listed by Forbes as the 61st richest
person in the world this month, with an estimated fortune of
$15.3 billion, but Gunvor is hardly a household name.
Relative to its rivals like Vitol and Glencore, it
has a minimal U.S. presence. The firm doesn't operate a trading
floor in the United States and sends only modest volumes of oil
here, although it does hold a stake in a Montana coal mine.
Even so, the fact that such a major player in world energy
markets has been dragged into a growing political standoff over
Ukraine is adding to market tension, with risks both for oil
prices, if Russia were to retaliate by cutting exports, and
trading relationships, if Western sanctions begin to target
major suppliers.
"Anyone in the business looking out at the horizon suddenly
see clouds that look very serious, even if they aren't anywhere
close," said Kevin Book, energy policy analyst at ClearView
Energy Partners in Washington, D.C.
"I am sure that everyone in the energy trading business is
now considering the Iran sanctions template," he added.
According to more than a dozen energy market sources who
spoke to Reuters, after the new U.S. sanctions against 20
Russian individuals were announced on Thursday, hand-wringing
and harried phone calls ensued among banks, traders and U.S.
government agencies scrambling to determine what may come next.
Another U.S. energy consultant said he received several
calls from clients asking if sanctions will affect Russia's oil
shipments. His response: that's unlikely for now.
The jitters reflected Russia's massive role in energy
markets and the impact that any escalating sanctions could have.
Brent crude futures rose modestly on Thursday, by 60 cents a
barrel to $106.45, with traders citing a new risk premium on
prices related to the broader sanctions the U.S. imposed on
Russian individuals on Thursday, and reciprocal sanctions Russia
announced against Americans.
U.S. and European sanctions on Iran's oil shipments, related
to the country's nuclear program, have cut the OPEC country's
shipments and led Western oil traders to avoid business with
Iran.
THE $15 BILLION MAN
In global oil markets, Gunvor is a giant that handles around
3 percent of the world's oil. Its counterparties and banks
include Goldman Sachs and Vitol SA. It trades commodities on
U.S. exchanges, and enters into derivatives and swaps
transactions with the biggest players in energy and banking.
According to several sources who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, some banks determined they would tread
carefully in doing further business with Gunvor until receiving
clarifications from the U.S. Treasury Department. One senior
trader said U.S. oil companies may be especially cautious.
"We need a better understanding about how deep this will
go," said Carl Larry, CEO of consultancy Oil Outlooks. "If you
can't deal with Gunvor, that's potentially a lot of belly-up
positions."
By late Thursday, a new Treasury statement indicated Gunvor
should not be considered a sanctioned entity, as "only entities
in which a designated individual or entity owns a 50 percent or
greater interest are blocked by operation of law."
But Treasury did offer a caveat, advising U.S. individuals
to have caution in doing business even with non-sanctioned
entities in which a person subject to sanction has a
"significant ownership interest," or over which a sanctioned
individual may exert control.
A U.S.-based commercial lawyer familiar with sanctions
developments said banks and oil traders were "getting more
comfortable" with continuing business with Gunvor after the firm
announced Timchenko's divestment, and following the Treasury
statement.
One line in Treasury's description of Timchenko on Thursday
may carry the potential to rankle the Kremlin and escalate
tensions.
"Timchenko's activities in the energy sector have been
directly linked to Putin. Putin has investments in Gunvor and
may have access to Gunvor funds."
Gunvor and Timchenko have repeatedly denied Putin has any
involvement in Gunvor, which called the allegation "outrageous."
SMALL U.S. PRESENCE
Although Gunvor markets millions of barrels of oil and
refined products every day, including some Russian oil exports,
the company doesn't ship much into the United States.
Based on U.S. Customs data compiled by PIERS for the last
year, Gunvor imported at least 4 million barrels of oil products
into the U.S. over the period, and an additional 1.1 million
barrels of crude oil, which came mostly from Colombia.
The sanctions targeting Timchenko come after Gunvor reported
last year that a subsidiary, known as Castor, faced a Department
of Justice investigation into its oil trading activities.
It was unclear whether that investigation, in which Gunvor
says it has cooperated, is still active. A spokesperson for
prosecutors at the Eastern District of New York, which Gunvor
said was conducting the probe, declined to comment.
