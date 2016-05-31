LONDON May 31 Gunvor Chief Executive Torbjorn
Tornqvist is turning the fast-growing oil trading company into a
partnership by awarding employees nearly a third of the firm and
giving them voting rights, it said on Tuesday.
The company said in a statement staff will now own 30
percent in the company, up from 22 percent previously and some
13 percent a year ago, and that "substantially more" would be
transferred to employees by the year end.
"Gunvor is now in the process of moving its ownership
structure to a partnership model that will give the employees
greater ownership and control of the company," it said.
This will be achieved through a dilution of Tornqvist's
family foundation's holding with employees gaining voting rights
so they will now have equivalent rights as the share class held
by Tornqvist. Previously staff had no voting rights with
Tornqvist controlling 100 percent.
Tornqvist has had 100 percent control since 2014 when he
took over his co-founder, Russian businessman Gennady
Timchenko's 50 percent of voting rights.
The trading house's co-founder told Reuters last year that
he would allocate more shares to staff, moving closer to the
model of other traders like Vitol and Trafigura.
Gunvor has over 200 employees participating in the share
plan and has ruled out opening up to outside investors for the
time being, the statement said.
Tornqvist bought his co-founder Gennady Timchenko's 43.6
percent shareholding a day before the United States placed
sanctions on him and other allies of Russian President Vladimir
Putin following Russia's annexation of Crimea from the Ukraine.
Gunvor has since sought to distance itself from Russian oil,
out of which the business grew, by divesting all its Russian
assets to become a more international trading house. Gunvor
reported a record net profit of $1.25 billion in 2015, boosted
by the asset sales.
According to an article by the Financial Times, Tornqvist
awarded himself a $1 billion dividend to settle a debt owed to
Timchenko for his stake.
