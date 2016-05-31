LONDON May 31 Gunvor Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist is turning the fast-growing oil trading company into a partnership by awarding employees nearly a third of the firm and giving them voting rights, it said on Tuesday.

The company said in a statement staff will now own 30 percent in the company, up from 22 percent previously and some 13 percent a year ago, and that "substantially more" would be transferred to employees by the year end.

"Gunvor is now in the process of moving its ownership structure to a partnership model that will give the employees greater ownership and control of the company," it said.

This will be achieved through a dilution of Tornqvist's family foundation's holding with employees gaining voting rights so they will now have equivalent rights as the share class held by Tornqvist. Previously staff had no voting rights with Tornqvist controlling 100 percent.

Tornqvist has had 100 percent control since 2014 when he took over his co-founder, Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko's 50 percent of voting rights.

The trading house's co-founder told Reuters last year that he would allocate more shares to staff, moving closer to the model of other traders like Vitol and Trafigura.

Gunvor has over 200 employees participating in the share plan and has ruled out opening up to outside investors for the time being, the statement said.

Tornqvist bought his co-founder Gennady Timchenko's 43.6 percent shareholding a day before the United States placed sanctions on him and other allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's annexation of Crimea from the Ukraine.

Gunvor has since sought to distance itself from Russian oil, out of which the business grew, by divesting all its Russian assets to become a more international trading house. Gunvor reported a record net profit of $1.25 billion in 2015, boosted by the asset sales.

According to an article by the Financial Times, Tornqvist awarded himself a $1 billion dividend to settle a debt owed to Timchenko for his stake. (Reporting By Julia Payne and Dmitry Zdhannikov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)