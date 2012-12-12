HONG KONG Dec 12 A major shareholder in Guoco
Group, a Hong Kong investment company controlled by
Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan, has made an offer to take the
company private for HK$8.25 billion ($1.1 billion), Guoco Group
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The offer of HK$88.00 per share is made by GouLine Overseas
Ltd, a unit of Hong Leong Co (Malaysia), the statement said. The
group is offering a 24.8 percent premium over Guoco's last
traded price. Guoco shares have been suspended since Dec. 4
pending an announcement.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)