HONG KONG, April 23 Trading in shares of Guoco
Group Ltd, a Hong Kong investment company controlled
by Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan, was suspended on Tuesday
morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
Guoco said the suspension was pending the release of a
statement on information in relation to an offer to be made by
GuoLine Overseas Limited, a unit of Hong Leong Co (Malaysia), to
acquire all the issued shares of Guoco.
No further details were immediately available.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)