SINGAPORE Aug 20 Singapore-listed GuocoLand Ltd said on Thursday a unit is selling a mixed-used real estate project to China Cinda Asset Management Co for 10.5 billion yuan ($1.64 billion).

The "DZM Project" is located in Beijing that can be used for office, commercial, apartment and underground parking lot purposes, Guocland said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to generate a net gain of approximately 1.58 billion yuan ($247.36 million) for GuocoLand, the statement said.

