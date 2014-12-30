SHANGHAI Dec 30 Guosen Securities Co Ltd's
shares opened 10 percent higher at 9.24 yuan on
Tuesday, rising by the daily maximum amount for the second
consecutive day after the brokerage debuted on the Shenzhen
stock exchange on Monday.
Analysts said Guosen's IPO pricing was far below sector
peers and that the stock was likely to rise its daily maximum
for a number of trading days. Investment bank BOC International
puts Guosen shares' fair market value at between 14 yuan and 21
yuan.
Guosen's listing, mainland China's largest since 2011, came
as fellow brokerages and banks pushed the Shenzhen and Shanghai
indexes nearly 30 percent higher since a central bank interest
rate cut on Nov. 21.
