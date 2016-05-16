May 16 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues the second tranche of short-term financing bills for 2016 worth 3 billion yuan

* Says the bills are each with price and par value of 100 yuan, a term of 90 days and an interest rate of 2.8 percent, with maturity date of Aug. 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TzS5UA

