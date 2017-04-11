UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, April 11 Shares in Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd were set to open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, after China's third-largest brokerage by assets raised $2.1 billion to expand its institutional client business and open retail branches.
Guotai Junan was indicated to open at HK$15.84, the same as its share sale price of HK$15.84 for the rare fixed-price stock offering. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open flat.
Demand from retail investors - who have a significant influence over first-day trading in Hong Kong share offerings - accounted for just 3.6 times the number of shares on offer in the Guotai Junan deal, the company said in a filing on Monday, while the institutional tranche was well oversubscribed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)
