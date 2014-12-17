BRIEF-Value Line posts Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Dec 17 Shares of Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd fell 5.7 percent on Wednesday after the brokerage said anti-graft officials searched the home of its deputy chief executive officer.
The shares are set to open at HK$5.81, the lowest open since Dec 3.
Guotai Junan said officers of Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) entered the residential premises of Wong Tung Ching, executive director and deputy CEO, and that Wong was invited to assist with an ICAC investigation. (Reporting by Donny Kwok)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.