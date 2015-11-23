* Guotai Junan International says CEO, chairman missing

* Shares plunge more than 17 percent after news

* Adds to concerns about China market crackdown

* Unlikely to have long-term impact on firm-analysts (Adds background, share price and analyst comment)

By Engen Tham

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong subsidiary of one of China's largest brokerages, said on Monday it had been unable to reach its chairman since last week, which prompted its shares to tumble more than 17 percent.

It is not clear what is behind Yim Fung's disappearance, but the news added to market concerns about China's crackdown on alleged market irregularities following a slump in mainland stocks this year.

"The news had significant impact on Guotai Junan stock as the whole event remained unclear. The chairman has been missing for almost a week, which would arouse investors' concerns," said Patrick Yiu, associate director at CASH Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Guotai Junan said in a Hong Kong stock exchange statement that it had not been able to contact Yim - chairman of the board and chief executive officer - since Wednesday. Since he could not discharge his duties, the board had decided deputy CEO Wong Tung Ching would act as temporary chairman.

The board said the operations of the company were normal and stable.

Guotai Junan International could not be reached immediately for further comment.

The Hong Kong shares tumbled on the news and in late afternoon trading were down more than 12 percent, against a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The mainland shares of the parent company were down 2.5 percent.

While the chairman's disappearance spooked investors, analysts suspected the news would not have a long-term impact on the company.

"The general supervision and operation of state-owned enterprises is done by the government, so the chairman's impact on a company is not very large," said a brokerage analyst in Shanghai who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.

The Hong Kong unit is majority owned by China state-owned Guotai Junan Securities, which listed on the Shanghai stock exchange in June in China's largest initial public offering since 2010.

But the Hong Kong unit counts UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd and Fidelity Institutional Asset Management among the investors. They have holdings of less than 1 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows. They could not immediately be reached for comment.

Yim, a graduate of China's prestigious Tsinghua University who joined the company in 1993, is the firm's fourth-biggest shareholder with a stake of 0.59 percent, the data shows.

Last December, Guotai Junan International said officers of Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) entered the home of Wong and that Wong was invited to assist with an ICAC investigation.

Several high-profile brokerage executives have been investigated in mainland China as authorities looked for answers to explain a slump of more than 40 percent in stocks between June and August that they blamed in part on "malicious short-selling".

Executives at China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities have been investigated for insider trading and leaking information.

Last week, CITIC said it was choosing a new chairman and incumbent Wang Dongming could not take part because of his age. However, the Financial Times reported on Sunday that Wang had been forced out because of the scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.

In another case, Xu Xiang, general manager at Shanghai-based Zexi Investment was under investigation with others at the firm for suspected insider trading, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Engen Tham and SHANGHAI newsroom; Additional reporting by Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill and Neil Fullick)