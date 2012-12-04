By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 4 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member Rajat Gupta can remain free on bail while he
appeals his insider-trading conviction, an appeals court ruled
on Tuesday.
Gupta had been scheduled to surrender Jan. 8 to start a
two-year prison sentence. But after hearing arguments from
Gupta's lawyer and prosecutors, a two-judge panel of the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York granted Gupta's
request to stay out of prison.
"Motion is granted," said Judge Jose Cabranes in a ruling
from the bench.
Gupta, 64, was convicted in June of leaking Goldman
boardroom secrets to Raj Rajaratnam, the Galleon Group
hedge-fund manager at the center of a U.S. government crackdown
on insider trading over the past four years. Gupta, also a
former head of management consultancy McKinsey & Co, has been
free on $10 million bail.
The former Goldman director attended the hearing with his
family. After the hearing, he hugged his lawyer, Seth Waxman,
and patted him on the back.
Waxman declined to comment on the appeals court's ruling. A
spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined
to comment.
The U.S. Justice Department had argued that Gupta should not
be able to delay going to prison while he awaits the outcome of
his appeal, which is expected to be heard by the 2nd Circuit as
early as April.
At Tuesday's hearing, Waxman argued that Gupta's appeal
would raise substantial questions that likely would result in
his conviction being reversed.
The government hadn't proved its case, which relied on
"classically inadmissible" or "entirely circumstantial"
evidence, Waxman said. "It totally failed in that regard."
Waxman said the trial judge, Jed Rakoff, erred in admitting
an Oct. 24, 2008 wiretapped conversation between Rajaratnam and
David Lau, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Galleon.
On the call, Rajaratnam told Lau that he "heard yesterday
from somebody who's on the board of Goldman Sachs, that they are
gonna lose $2 per share." But Waxman said there was no evidence
Lau traded on the tip, and the call had been focused on the
general discussions of the global financial crisis.
Reed Brodsky, the prosecutor who argued before the 2nd
Circuit, countered that the wiretaps show that Rajaratnam had
provided information to Lau so he could also benefit from it.
"The government's evidence showed this was in furtherance of
the conspiracy," he said.
The 2nd Circuit had earlier denied Rajaratnam's similar bid
to remain free on bail pending his appeal, which was argued Oct.
25. The fund manager is serving an 11-year prison sentence.
The case is USA v. Rajat Gupta, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No 12-4448.