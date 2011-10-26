* Rajat Gupta will surrender to FBI Wednesday - source
* Was named an unindicted co-conspirator of Raj Rajaratnam
* Gupta's lawyer has no comment on possible charges
* Lawyer reiterates that Gupta committed no wrongdoing
(Adds additional background, dateline)
By Basil Katz and Moira Herbst
NEW YORK, Oct 25 A former Goldman Sachs (GS.N)
director, who also was once the global head of elite
consultancy McKinsey & Co, will surrender to the FBI on
Wednesday to face criminal insider trading-related charges, a
person familiar with the investigation said.
Rajat Gupta, one of the most prominent business executives
to be caught up in the government's wide-ranging
insider-trading probe, had been named by prosecutors as an
unindicted co-conspirator in the criminal case against hedge
fund tycoon Raj Rajaratnam earlier this year.
The person familiar with the investigation, who declined to
be identified because the charges have not yet been made
public, said Gupta had agreed to surrender to authorities.
Gupta's attorney, Gary Naftalis, would not comment late
Tuesday on possible criminal charges, but he issued a statement
echoing his previous comments that Gupta committed no
wrongdoing.
"Any allegation that Rajat Gupta engaged in any unlawful
conduct is totally baseless. The facts demonstrate that Mr.
Gupta is an innocent man and that he has always acted with
honesty and integrity. He did not trade in any securities, did
not tip Mr Rajaratnam so he could trade, and did not share in
any profits as part of any quid pro quo."
Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund, was
convicted in May by a New York federal jury after a two-month
trial.
On Oct. 13, a judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison,
the longest recorded for insider trading. Rajaratnam is under
house arrest and was ordered to report to prison on Nov. 28.
Gupta, 62, well-known in the business world after 34 years
at McKinsey, had won a seat in 2006 on the board of Goldman. He
retired from McKinsey in 2007.
Goldman Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was called
to the witness stand by the government to testify at
Rajaratnam's trial in Manhattan federal court.
Blankfein told the jury that Gupta violated confidentiality
at Wall Street's most powerful bank by leaking boardroom
secrets.
Ellen Davis, a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. attorney
Preet Bharara, whose office prosecuted Rajaratnam, declined to
comment on Gupta's surrendering to authorities or any possible
charges.
In August, Gupta and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission agreed to drop litigation against each other
stemming from the sprawling Galleon probe, which has ensnared
money managers, traders and corporate executives.
The SEC had said Gupta passed illegal tips to Rajaratnam
about Goldman, including a possible multibillion dollar
investment from Warren Buffett, as well as tips about Procter &
Gamble Co (PG.N), where Gupta was also a director.
While the SEC said in August it would dismiss its
administrative proceeding against Gupta, the agency said it
could still bring a case against him in a federal district
court.
PHONE TAPS
The investigation of Sri Lankan-born Rajaratnam was notable
for the use of FBI phone taps. The probe ensnared several of
the Galleon Group founder's South Asian friends and associates.
Gupta was born in India.
The Rajaratnam trial punctured McKinsey's prized reputation
for closely guarding client confidentiality -- former McKinsey
executive Anil Kumar pleaded guilty to criminal charges and
testified against Rajaratnam.
At the trial, prosecutors played recordings in which
Rajaratnam was heard discussing information he received from
Gupta about Goldman Sachs.
In one recording dated Oct. 24, 2008, Rajaratnam was heard
calling David Lau, chief of Galleon's Singapore branch, and
discussing a tip he got from a board member that Goldman was on
its way to a surprise fourth-quarter loss, its first as a
public company.
The call comes one day after the investment bank held a
board meeting discussing the loss, prosecutors said.
"I just heard from somebody who's on the board of Goldman
Sachs, they are gonna lose $2 per share," Rajaratnam was heard
saying. "So what he (the board member) was telling me was that,
uh, Goldman, the quarter's pretty bad."
(Additional reporting by Grant McCool; editing by Martha
Graybow, Carol Bishopric, Gary Hill and Vinu Pilakkott)