BRIEF-Gol announces sale and leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft
March 27 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta on Tuesday lost his bid to suppress wiretap evidence from his upcoming trial on insider trading charges.
Gupta, a former chief of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, also lost his bid to have part of the government's criminal case against him thrown out.
Both rulings were issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff.
Gupta is the highest-ranking corporate executive charged in the government's broad-based insider trading probe.
Prosecutors accused him of passing tips to Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who is now serving an 11-year prison term. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Marin Software Inc - board approved a reduction in authorized number of directors of board from eight to seven - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lNe0xa) Further company coverage:
* On February 14, co's unit amended its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility - sec filing