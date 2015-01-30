Jan 30 Gurit Holding AG :
* FY 2014 net sales of 335.8 million Swiss francs ($365
million) up 19.4 percent from 281.1 million Swiss francs year
ago
* Estimates that recent strengthening of Swiss franc
compared to average exchange rates 2014 will negatively impact
reported CHF value of its sales in 2015 by approximately 5
percent to 8 percent
* Impact on 2015 balance sheet total in CHF is currently
estimated at around 12 percent compared to year end 2014
* Impact on equity ratio is not expected to be significant
($1 = 0.9202 Swiss francs)
