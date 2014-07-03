UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 Gurktaler AG : * Says FY 2013/2014 group revenue of EUR 0.8 million after EUR 0.2 million
last year * Says FY 2013/2014 EBIT increased to 0.4 million euros (-0.3 million year ago) * Proposes FY 2013/2014 dividend of EUR 0.08 per share * Says FY 2013/2014 net result of 1.3 million euros after 0.1 million euros in
the previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources