Feb 24 Biodiesel producer Gushan
Environmental Energy Ltd said it received a takeover
offer from its chairman, valuing the company at about $30.7
million.
Gushan said Chairman Jianqiu Yu, who holds about 34 percent
of the company, will form a transaction vehicle for the proposed
deal and will finance it with own funds and debt financing.
The company's board has formed a committee of independent
directors to consider the cash offer of $1.599 per American
Depositary Share, a premium of 26 percent to the stock's
Thursday close.
Gushan shares were trading up 22 percent before the bell on
Friday. They closed at $1.23 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Gushan sells biodiesel directly to users, such as marine
vessel operators and chemical factories, and to petroleum
wholesalers and retail gas stations.
