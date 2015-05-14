GEORGETOWN May 14 Guyana's multiracial
opposition coalition has won a national election, breaking the
ruling Indo-Guyanese party's 23 year-old grip on power, the
election board said on Thursday, signaling a new era in the
ethnically-divided South American nation.
The APNU+AFC coalition, led by former army brigadier and
publisher David Granger, won 206,817 votes, versus 201,457 for
President Donald Ramotar's PPP party, the election commission
said after all votes were counted.
The PPP has called for a recount.
(Reporting by Neil Marks; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing
by Andrew Cawthorne)