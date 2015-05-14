GEORGETOWN May 14 Guyana's multiracial opposition coalition has won a national election, breaking the ruling Indo-Guyanese party's 23 year-old grip on power, the election board said on Thursday, signaling a new era in the ethnically-divided South American nation.

The APNU+AFC coalition, led by former army brigadier and publisher David Granger, won 206,817 votes, versus 201,457 for President Donald Ramotar's PPP party, the election commission said after all votes were counted.

The PPP has called for a recount.