* Opposition ends ruling party's 23-year grip
* President Ramotar demands recount
By Neil Marks
GEORGETOWN, May 14 Guyana's multiracial
opposition coalition has won a national election, breaking the
ruling Indo-Guyanese party's 23 year-old grip on power, the
election board said on Thursday, signaling a new era in the
ethnically-divided South American nation.
The APNU+AFC coalition, led by former army brigadier and
publisher David Granger, won 206,817 votes, versus 201,457 for
President Donald Ramotar's PPP party, the election authorities
said after all votes were counted.
Ramotar said the elections were rigged and demanded a
recount, without giving more details of his accusations.
Diplomats from the United Kingdom and the United States said
they were free and fair, and the Guyana Elections Commission
said its first tally was unlikely to change on review.
Since gaining independence from Britain in 1966, the nation
of just 740,000 people has suffered tensions, and occasional
violence, between citizens of Indian and African descent.
The People's Progressive Party (PPP) has ruled since 1992
and Afro-Guyanese complain they are marginalized.
But the coalition, a recent fusion between the traditional
black party and a smaller third party, had campaigned to break
that hegemony, cheered on by youth less hung up on ethnicity and
increasingly fed up with the status quo.
"We are a six-party coalition and we are the closest Guyana
has ever gotten to a government of national unity and that makes
me very happy," said a beaming Granger at his Georgetown home
after results were announced.
The 69-year-old has a degree in history and received
military training in Nigeria, Brazil and the United Kingdom. He
is the founder of a security consultancy, also worked as
magazine publisher, and enjoys collecting coins.
Majority black villages erupted in celebration, with
delighted supporters breaking into song and dance.
"We have shown that the old, divided way of thinking is
fading and Guyana is changing," said Amir Dillwar, 24.
Granger, who is set to take the presidency, has vowed to
combat corruption, increase public sector salaries and lower
individual taxes.
Gold, diamond, and bauxite have boosted growth in recent
years, but many Guyanese have yet to enjoy the spoils and
Ramotar's government has been dogged by accusations of
corruption and nepotism.
"We note the allegations ... but have found no evidence to
support them," British High Commissioner Greg Quinn said in a
statement about the ruling party's complaints over the vote.
