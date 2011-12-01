* PPP/C party claims fifth straight ballot box win

* Takes 49 percent of ballots, APNU got 41 percent

* Previous polls marred by sporadic racial violence (Updates with reaction, protest)

By Brian Ellsworth

GEORGETOWN, Dec 1 Guyana's ruling party won a fifth straight presidential election after a vote in the South American nation that the opposition said was rigged, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

The opposition had declared a crisis and said Monday's vote was "manipulated" in favor of President Donald Ramotar's People's Progressive Party/Civic, or PPP/C, stoking fears of a return of ethnic unrest that blighted previous ballots.

"On the basis of this declaration, Mr. Donald Ramotar has won the presidency and will be sworn in shortly," chief elections officer Gocool Boodhoo told reporters.

He said the PPP/C took 49 percent of the votes cast. The opposition coalition led by David Granger, A Partnership for National Unity, or APNU, received 41 percent.

The ruling party, however, narrowly lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 19 years. The two main opposition parties together now hold one seat more than the PPP/C, which will make governing more difficult for Ramotar than during the two terms of his predecessor, Bharrat Jagdeo.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For full coverage, click on: [ID:nGUYANA]

For a FACTBOX on Guyana, click on: [ID:nB304680]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

"It's clear here that parts of our population have rejected the policies of the government," said Nigel Hughes of the Alliance For Change, a third party that had urged Guyanese to end a decades-old tradition of voting along racial lines.

International observers broadly gave the election a clean bill of health, and electoral authorities in the former British colony of 750,000 people had called on both political camps to be patient and wait for the final results.

PROTEST OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT

A group of several hundred mostly Afro-Guyanese demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building on Thursday, shouting, "We want Granger!" and "APNU!"

"I think this is an expression of anger, because people think this election has been rigged and they are not going to accept the presidency of Ramotar," said Tom Dalgety, a 72-year-old chemist who joined the protest.

The group pushed toward the parliament gate, but security officials convinced them to back off, at which point they began marching around the block.

An APNU press official did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the results. As of Thursday evening, the party had not posted any reaction on its Facebook page, where it previously posted statements about the election.

Guyana, on the Atlantic shore between Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil, is South America's fourth-largest bauxite miner and also a producer of gold, sugar and timber.

Politically, it is divided between African descendants, who tend to support the APNU, and ethnic Indians who have generally backed the PPP/C.

Both groups coexist peacefully most of the time. But black Guyanese often complain they are locked out of jobs and denied opportunities by predominantly Indian descendants.

Racial tensions have triggered riots and looting in the past, especially during elections. A decade ago, several people were killed during post-vote violence.

The PPP/C party is credited with building roads, schools and hospitals while leading the country out of economic chaos during the 1980s. The APNU pointed to government corruption and a high crime rate as reasons for a change. (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Peter Cooney)