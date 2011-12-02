* PPP/C narrowly loses parliamentary majority
* Takes 49 percent of ballots, APNU got 41 percent
* Previous votes marred by sporadic racial violence
(Adds PPP/C statement, updates quotes, protest details)
By Brian Ellsworth
GEORGETOWN, Dec 1 Guyana's ruling party won a
fifth straight presidential election after a vote in the South
American nation that the opposition alleged was rigged, the
electoral commission said on Thursday.
The former British colony is politically divided between
the descendants of African slaves, who tend to support the
opposition, and more numerous ethnic Indians who have generally
backed the ruling party.
The opposition had declared a crisis and said Monday's vote
was "manipulated" in favor of the ruling People's Progressive
Party/Civic, or PPP/C, led by Donald Ramotar, stoking fears of
more ethnic unrest that blighted previous ballots.
"The people have spoken. The PPP/C has secured the
Presidency of Guyana ... Our nation is once again on the road
to progress," the PPP/C said in a statement.
Officials said the ruling party took 49 percent of the
ballots cast. The opposition coalition led by David Granger, A
Partnership for National Unity, or APNU, received 41 percent.
The ruling party, however, narrowly lost its parliamentary
majority for the first time in 19 years. The PPP/C chastised
its supporters for not coming out to vote in greater numbers.
It said it "might almost have been the last free and fair
election you would have experienced had the worst outcome been
realized" and that low turnout "almost cost you your country" -
statements unlikely to ease tensions.
The two main opposition parties now hold one seat more than
the PPP/C, which will make governing more difficult for Ramotar
than during the two terms of his predecessor, Bharrat Jagdeo.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For full coverage, click on: [ID:nGUYANA]
For a FACTBOX on Guyana, click on: [ID:nB304680]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"It's clear here that parts of our population have rejected
the policies of the government," said Nigel Hughes of the
Alliance For Change, a third party that had urged Guyanese to
end a decades-old tradition of voting along racial lines.
International observers visiting the country of 750,000
people broadly gave the election a clean bill of health.
An APNU press official did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. As of Thursday evening, the party had not
posted any reaction on its Facebook page, where it previously
posted statements about the election.
Guyana, on the Atlantic shore between Venezuela, Suriname
and Brazil, is South America's fourth-largest bauxite miner and
a producer of gold, sugar and timber.
PROTEST OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT
A group of several hundred mostly Afro-Guyanese
demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building on
Thursday, shouting, "We want Granger!" and "APNU!"
They pushed toward the parliament gate, but security
officials convinced them to back off, at which point they began
marching around the block. There was no immediate sign of the
trouble some feared when the opposition alleged vote-rigging.
The demonstrators later marched to the Square of the
Revolution, which honors an African slave called Cuffy whose
1763 rebellion against Dutch rule made him a national hero.
"From my point of view, it would be a shame and a slap in
the face for us to accept Donald Ramotar as president," said
protester Earlwayne Roach, 41, a self-employed vendor.
Granger appeared at the square and told supporters not to
be unruly, but made few other comments. He said the APNU was
reviewing the situation, and he asked the crowd to return at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT) on Friday.
Guyana's main ethnic groups normally coexist peacefully.
But black Guyanese often complain they are locked out of jobs
and denied opportunities by predominantly Indian descendants.
Racial tensions have triggered riots and looting in the
past, especially during elections. A decade ago, several people
were killed during post-vote violence.
The PPP/C party is credited with building roads, schools
and hospitals while leading the country out of economic chaos
during the 1980s. The APNU pointed to government corruption and
a high crime rate as reasons for a change.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Peter Cooney)