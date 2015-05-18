GEORGETOWN May 18 A mining pit collapsed in the
Guyanese jungle on Sunday, presumably burying 10 gold miners,
authorities and a private association said on Monday.
"The men are confirmed dead," said Ajay Baksh, a consultant
with the local Guyana gold and diamond miners association.
The accident at the private mine was believed to have been
caused by heavy rainfall that saturated the soil surrounding the
pit.
"They can't use heavy equipment because of the state of the
soil, so it is compounding the search effort," said Rupert
Roopnarine, Guyana's official in charge of the natural resources
sector. He said efforts would continue to recover the corpses of
the 10 men believed to have died.
Seven other miners escaped or were rescued alive after the
accident, which occurred about 40 feet underground.
(Reporting by Neil Marks; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Ediitng
by Steve Orlofsky)