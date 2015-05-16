By Neil Marks
| GEORGETOWN
GEORGETOWN May 16 Former army brigadier David
Granger was sworn in as Guyana's new president on Saturday after
his multiracial opposition coalition narrowly won a national
election, heralding a new chapter in the ethnically-divided
South American nation.
Granger's APNU+AFC coalition, a recent fusion between the
traditional black party and a smaller third party, broke the
ruling Indo-Guyanese PPP party's 23 year grip on power in
Monday's election.
Thousands flocked to Georgetown's Parliament Square to cheer
on Granger, a 69-year-old Afro-Guyanese who has vowed to crack
down on corruption and govern for citizens of both Indian and
African descent.
"I shall be a good president for all the people of Guyana,"
Granger said after taking the oath of office for his five-year
term.
Indo-Guyanese politician Moses Nagamootoo, who defected from
the PPP, was tapped as prime minister.
The full cabinet will be unveiled on May 26, when the former
colony celebrates 49 years of independence from Britain. The
coalition will have a one seat majority in the 65-seat
legislature.
"I am beyond happy," said Aseef Balmacoon, a 28-year-old
marketing manager who was celebrating in Georgetown. "I, like
many others, longed for a better Guyana and a country where all
its peoples can come together and live as one."
Former President Donald Ramotar, however, said he was
"disappointed, hurt and aggrieved" by the outcome of the
election, which was triggered by his suspension of parliament in
November to avoid a no-confidence vote.
The veteran PPP politician has alleged the elections were
rigged, though diplomats from the United Kingdom and the United
States said they were free and fair.
Ramotar's government was dogged by accusations of corruption
and nepotism, putting a damper on Guyana's economic growth
buoyed by the gold, diamond and bauxite sectors.
The new administration plans to spearhead anti-money
laundering legislation, a constitutional reform committee, and
fight crime during its first 100 days in power.
Granger has a degree in history and received military
training in Nigeria, Brazil and the United Kingdom. He is the
founder of a security consultancy, also worked as magazine
publisher, and enjoys collecting coins.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alan Crosby)