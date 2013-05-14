GEORGETOWN May 14 Guyana's government on
Tuesday signed an agreement giving Spanish oil company Repsol
rights to explore for crude off the South American
nation's coast.
The company signed a four-year deal to explore the Kanuku
Block, an area approximately 6,525 kilometers (4,055 miles) that
is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) off Guyana's coast.
"We're very pleased to work with the Government of Guyana
and we're very committed to the exploration of Guyana
territorial waters," said Repsol's Jose Murillas, Regional
Exploration Director for North Latin America, after signing the
accord with Guyanese President Donald Ramotar.
Repsol will be partnering with British exploration company
Tullow Oil and hopes to complete a well by 2015.
In July, the Repsol-operated Jaguar-1, a well that was being
drilled offshore, ceased operations because of safety concerns.
A poor former British colony, Guyana does not produce oil
and relies on imports to meet fuel needs, but hopes the new
offshore exploration efforts will change that.
The northeastern shoulder of South America has become a new
frontier for oil exploration, with a large discovery off nearby
French Guiana and a bidding round off the coast of northern
Brazil bringing new attention from global oil firms.
Last year, Tullow made a big oil discovery to the east of
Guyana, off the coast of French Guiana, and it hopes to prove
its geological theory that the oil-rich west African rocks of
Ghana will be replicated across the Atlantic in South America.
A Brazilian auction for oil blocks in the northeastern
Parnaiba basin and offshore blocks in the Foz do Amazonas basin,
further down the South American coast from Guyana, drew strong
interest from global energy companies on Tuesday.