By Neil Marks
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, June 8 Guyana's new
government attacked on Monday a territorial decree by Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro as an attempt to annex its waters
following an oil discovery.
The dispute between the South American neighbors goes back
to the early 19th century and resurfaced after an offshore oil
discovery by ExxonMobil Corp last month.
The decree creates a theoretical "defense" zone offshore
that would, in Venezuela's eyes, leave the former British colony
with no direct access to the Atlantic.
Guyana's foreign ministry described the decree as a
"flagrant violation of international law".
"Guyana rejects this illegality, which seeks to undermine
our development through the exploitation of our natural
resources offshore," it said in a statement.
In April, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez wrote
a letter to Exxon's Guyana country manager, Jeff Simon, saying
Venezuela would not accept the incursion or interference of any
multinational company in the disputed territory.
The controversy centers on land to the west of Guyana's
Essequibo River, encompassing around two-thirds of the small
English-speaking nation on the shoulder of South America.
"OUR TERRITORY": GRANGER
Maduro's decree alters the more conciliatory stance towards
Guyana taken by his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, who was friendly
with the previous government and sold Guyana fuel on
advantageous terms under the Petrocaribe initiative.
However, elections last month unseated the party that had
run Guyana for 23 years and gave former brigadier David Granger
the presidency.
"I am convinced that the site which they (Exxon) are
drilling is well within our exclusive economic zone," Granger
told Reuters days after his win. "It's our territory. I don't
see that Venezuela, of all the countries on the continent,
should oppose the extraction of petroleum from one of our
sites."
Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, according to
OPEC, and earns 96 percent of foreign income from oil.
Exxon, which is drilling in the so-called Stabroek Block,
about 190 kilometers (120 miles) off Guyana's coast, said its
policy is to follow host countries' and international law, and
that border disputes are a matter for governments.
"We are operating the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana under
license from the government of Guyana," spokeswoman Lauren Kerr
added in an email.
In the last flare-up in 2013, Venezuela's navy evicted a
ship used by Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum to explore for oil
in the offshore Roraima block.
The land in dispute has long been denoted on Venezuelan maps
as a "reclamation zone", while in practice Guyanese have long
lived and mined there. Beneath its jungle and savannah lie gold,
diamonds and bauxite, staples of Guyana's economy.
