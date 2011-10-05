* Deal sets royalty, tax regime for Aurora project

TORONTO, Oct 5 Canadian miner Guyana Goldfields (GUY.TO) said on Wednesday it has reached a stability agreement with the Guyanese government, the final step in obtaining a mining license for its Aurora gold project in the South American country.

The company said that all permits and licenses for the project will be issued within 45 days, sending shares up 6.52 percent to C$8.00 on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after market open on Wednesday .

"This watershed agreement is an important milestone for Guyana Goldfields as it will allow the advancement of the mine development project under a clear and stable fiscal and royalty regime," the company said in a statement.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, Guyana Goldfields will pay a 5 percent royalty on gold sales at or below $1,000 an ounce and 8 percent on gold sales over $1,000 an ounce. The company will pay corporate income tax at a rate of 30 percent.

The Aurora project is located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) west of Guyana's capital, Georgetown, and has a measured and indicated resource of 5.71 million ounces of gold, according to the company's website.

The Toronto-based company plans to mine the project using a combination of open pit and underground mining. It has already started off-site infrastructure construction for the project.

Guyana Goldfields said that once it receives the mining license, it will begin preliminary on-site construction work, including building road access and an airstrip.

In 2009, an internal assessment pegged development costs for the project at about $520 million, according to a presentation on the company's website. Last month, Guyana Goldfields said that capital costs would rise, based on rising steel, fuel and equipment costs, but gave no detailed figures.

A full feasibility study is due in December.

($1=$1.05 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Derek Caney and Peter Galloway)