PARIS, Dec 7 French retailer Carrefour is considering buying its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for it with Carrefour shares, French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, is holding a meeting of its board later in the day to discuss the issue, the paper said, citing a source close to the matter.

Carrefour declined to comment, while Guyenne et Gascogne could not be reached immediately for comment.

Founded in 1913, Guyenne et Gascogne, a food-based retail group that operates hypemarkets and supermarkets primarily in Southwest France and Spain, has a stock market value of 540 million euros ($723 million).

Main shareholder, the Beau family, which owns 21.32 percent of the capital and 33.11 percent of the votes, has an agreement to keep its shares until Dec. 15, the paper said.

"They have two options ... Either they sell or they stay in the capital and have to change the management of the group," the paper said, citing a source close to the matter.

The paper said this was because some board members including Chairman Bertrand de Montesquiou were near retirement age. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Will Waterman)