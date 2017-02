PARIS Dec 8 Guyenne et Gascogne , the largest franchisee of Carrefour, on Thursday confirmed that it was in talks on a "business combination" with the French retail giant.

Guyenne et Gascogne also said in a statement that any agreed deal would exclude the impact on its shares from press rumours about a potential Carrefour takeover.

It is not certain the talks will result in a deal, the company said. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)