May 28 Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd

* Says to place 190.5 million shares at 6.4 yuan ($1.02) per share after market close on June 3

* Says to halt share trading between June 4 and June 11, trading to resume on June 12

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/keq69v; link.reuters.com/meq69v

