LONDON, Sept 25 GVC expects to beat market forecasts this year thanks to rapid progress on restructuring the Sportingbet businesses it bought this year, the online gambling company said on Wednesday.

GVC, listed on the AIM stock market, was the junior partner to William Hill in a 485 million pound ($775.2 million)takeover of online gambling group Sportingbet earlier this year.

GVC acquired Sportingbet's operations in 24 countries for around 31 million pounds, while William Hill took on the businesses in the better regulated markets of Australia and Spain.

"The (Sportingbet) business is now profitable, the cash burn has been stopped and there has been no effect on the revenues," GVC Chief Executive Kenneth Alexander said.

"In fact the revenues over this period have grown so we're delighted with the way with the restucturing has gone.

GVC has cut jobs, cancelled IT projects and ended sponsorships including a shirt deal with English soccer club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

GVC said revenue more than doubled to 72.3 million euros ($97.55 million) in the six months to the end of June, while EBITDA was up by 132 percent to 17.8 million euros.

It will pay an interim dividend of 10.5 cents, making total payment in 2013 so far of 28 cents.

GVC shares, which have risen 55 percent over the past year, slipped 1 percent in early trade to 315p, valuing the company at around 190 million pounds.

Alexander said GVC planned to build on a market-leading position in Latin America during the World Cup in Brazil next year.

"It's the biggest event you can have for marketing a sports book," he said.

$1 = 0.6256 British pounds)