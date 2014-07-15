UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 15 Gvc Holdings Plc
* Total revenues in six months ended 30 June 2014 were 105.1 million euros, up 45 percent.
* Announces increased quarterly dividend of 12.5 euro cents per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources