UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
CANBERRA Aug 23 Australia's Environment Minister Tony Burke on Thursday approved India's GVK Power and Infranstructure's plans for the A$10 billion ($10.4 billion) Alpha coal and rail project in Australia's Queensland state, with 19 conditions to protect the environment.
The Alpha project is being run by Hancock Coal, 79 percent owned by GVK and 21 percent owned by Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart.
($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.