MELBOURNE May 29 India's GVK Power &
Infrastructure has won environmental approval from the
state of Queensland for its A$6.4 billion ($6.30 billion)
Alpha coal project, clearing a key hurdle towards winning a
lease for the Australian mine.
The approval from Queensland's coordinator-general sets a
range of conditions for building a mine designed to produce 30
million tonnes a year of thermal coal and a 495 km (310 mile)
rail line from the mine to the port of Abbot Point.
"It's another step towards getting a mining lease and final
approvals," GVK's spokesman Chris Bombolas said.
($1 = 1.0156 Australian dollars)
