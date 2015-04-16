(Adds European Medicines Agency comment)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, April 15 India may go to the World Trade
Organisation (WTO) if the European Union does not reconsider a
decision to suspend the sale of about 700 generic drugs that
were approved based on clinical trials by GVK Biosciences Pvt
Ltd, the firm's CEO said.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) suspension became
effective in January, a month after France, Germany, Belgium and
Luxembourg suspended the sale of 25 generic drugs that were
approved based on trials conducted by GVK Biosciences.
The privately-held company, part of India's infrastructure
builder GVK Group, conducts clinical research for domestic and
foreign drugmakers.
The regulatory actions were taken after the French watchdog
inspected a GVK Biosciences manufacturing plant in southern
India last year and found manipulation of data from
electrocardiograms for at least five years.
The French regulator said at the time that suspensions were
taken out of precaution and there was no reason to suggest the
drugs were ineffective or harmful.
The drugs suspended by the EMA include those made by U.S.
firms Mylan Inc and Abbott Laboratories, as well
as large Indian companies such as Lupin Ltd and Dr
Reddy's Laboratories.
After an appeal by the company, the Indian government set up
a panel of experts last year to investigate the matter and found
no manipulation, GVK Biosciences CEO Manni Kantipudi told
Reuters.
An Indian government delegation visited the European
authorities between February and March to ask for the suspension
to be reconsidered, Kantipudi said.
If that does not happen, New Delhi is ready to take
commercial and legal action, which could include action at the
WTO, India's Commerce Secretary Rajeev Kher told local daily
Hindu BusinessLine last week.
The commerce department did not respond to a request for
comment by Reuters.
"There are some legal options, but we will see what comes
out of these diplomatic talks and then we and the commerce
ministry will decide on what to do," Kantipudi said.
In an email, EMA spokeswoman Rebecca Harding confirmed the
meeting with the delegation of the Indian government regarding
GVK Biosciences' clinical trials, and said a "re-examination
procedure" is ongoing and is expected to be finalised in May
2015.
GVK Biosciences is the latest Indian firm to come under
international scrutiny over quality issues. Several large Indian
drugmakers have over the past two years faced U.S. and UK
sanctions over issues ranging from data fabrication and
manipulation, to sanitation.
