* GVK group to acquire 79 pct in Alpha and Alpha West coal
mines
* Expects coal supply of 84 mln T/year from the acquired
mines
(Adds background)
Sept 17 India's GVK Power & Infrastructure
will pay $1.26 billion for a majority stake in three
Australian coal mines and a port and rail project owned by
Hancock Group to secure long-term coal supplies for the Indian
group's power projects.
The Indian infrastructure group will acquire a 79 percent
stake in the Alpha and Alpha West coal mines in the Galilee
Basin, and will buy Kevin's Corner coal mine and the rail and
port project connecting the coal mines outright, it said in a
statement late on Friday.
"At full production the three coal projects are together
expected to supply about 84 million tonnes per annum to the
global sea-borne coal market," GVK said in a statement adding
most of the coal from the projects was meant for Asian markets.
The deal ends months of talks, which began in February and
have been extended through the year.
GVK will pay $500 million initially to Hancock, $200 million
after one year, and the remainder on financial close of the
project, which is expected to be 2012, it said adding the deal
would be funded by bank loans.
The first phase of production, scheduled to start in 2014,
is expected bring in more than 30 million tonnes per year of
thermal coal, it said.
Indian energy firms have been scouting for overseas coal
assets, typically in Australia, Indonesia and Africa, to feed
power plants at home.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but
local supplies are falling short as the country builds more
power plants and as domestic coal projects run into
environmental and land acquisition delays.
For a FACTBOX on India's coal mergers and acquisitions, see
Last year India's Lanco Infratech bought coal
mines from Australia's Griffin Coal for an
undisclosed sum, while Adani Enterprises agreed to buy
Galilee coal project from Australia's Linc Energy for
$2.7 billion.
In May this year, Adani unit Mundra Port and Special
Economic Zone agreed to buy Abbot Point Coal Terminal
in Australia for $2 billion in an all-cash deal to tap into
growing coal traffic in overseas markets.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon in Sydney; additional reporting
by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)