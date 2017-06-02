June 2 Airport operator GVK Power and
Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent
of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited
(BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp
for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.23 million).
GVK would sell its stake, held by its unit Bangalore Airport
Infrastructure Developers Private Limited, and the proceeds
would be used for reducing GVK's debt obligations, the company
said. (bit.ly/2svYHeP)
Separately, Toronto-listed Fairfax India said it will own a
combined 48 percent interest in BIAL on completion of the deal.
GVK had last year sold a 33 percent stake in the Bengaluru
airport to Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Toronto-based
company which had set up Fairfax India in 2014.
($1 = 64.4250 Indian rupees)
