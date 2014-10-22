Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
Oct 22 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Epidiolex receives orphan designation from European Medicines Agency for treatment of Dravet Syndrome
* Epidiolex treats Dravet Syndrome, a rare and catastrophic treatment-resistant form of childhood epilepsy
* Granted fast track designation by U.S. FDA for Epidiolex in treatment of Dravet Syndrome as well as orphan designations in both Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
* First phase 2/3 clinical trial is due to commence in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.