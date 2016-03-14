LONDON, March 14 An experimental cannabis-based drug has successfully treated children with a rare form of severe epilepsy in a keenly anticipated clinical trial, sending shares in its maker GW Pharmaceuticals 25 percent higher on Monday.

The study of GW's Epidiolex in Dravet syndrome is the first of four final-stage Phase III epilepsy trials that the drugmaker hopes will confirm the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, the active ingredients found in marijuana.

GW said the a 120-patient trial showed patients taking Epidiolex achieved a median reduction in monthly convulsive seizures of 39 percent compared with a reduction on placebo of 13 percent, which was highly statistically significant.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Martinne Geller)