CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as financials, gold miners weigh
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
LONDON, March 14 An experimental cannabis-based drug has successfully treated children with a rare form of severe epilepsy in a keenly anticipated clinical trial, sending shares in its maker GW Pharmaceuticals 25 percent higher on Monday.
The study of GW's Epidiolex in Dravet syndrome is the first of four final-stage Phase III epilepsy trials that the drugmaker hopes will confirm the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, the active ingredients found in marijuana.
GW said the a 120-patient trial showed patients taking Epidiolex achieved a median reduction in monthly convulsive seizures of 39 percent compared with a reduction on placebo of 13 percent, which was highly statistically significant.
LISBON, April 10 Portugal's grid operator REN expects considerable savings from the purchase of the natural gas distribution network from EDP Energias de Portugal and sees no impact on its dividend payouts or credit rating, REN said on Monday.