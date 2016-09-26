Sept 26 Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
said its experimental cannabis-derived drug for a rare form of
childhood epilepsy succeeded in a third late-stage U.S. study.
Both tested doses of the drug, epidiolex, were found to have
induced a statistically significant improvement in reducing
seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), GW said
on Monday.
LGS is a disease that is characterized by seizures, impaired
intellectual functioning, developmental delays and behavioral
disturbances.
The drug had already succeeded in another late-stage study
in LGS and GW has also announced positive results from
a late-stage study on patients with Dravet syndrome, another
severe form of epilepsy.
GW said it expects to submit a marketing application for the
drug to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the first half of
2017. If approved, it could become the first drug in the country
to be made from organic cannabis.
The company's shares rose as much as 10.2 percent to hit a
record high of 770 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)