Sept 26 Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis-derived drug for a rare form of childhood epilepsy succeeded in a third late-stage U.S. study.

Both tested doses of the drug, epidiolex, were found to have induced a statistically significant improvement in reducing seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), GW said on Monday.

LGS is a disease that is characterized by seizures, impaired intellectual functioning, developmental delays and behavioral disturbances.

The drug had already succeeded in another late-stage study in LGS and GW has also announced positive results from a late-stage study on patients with Dravet syndrome, another severe form of epilepsy.

GW said it expects to submit a marketing application for the drug to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the first half of 2017. If approved, it could become the first drug in the country to be made from organic cannabis.

The company's shares rose as much as 10.2 percent to hit a record high of 770 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)