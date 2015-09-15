BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares. Source text for: http://bit.ly/2neiAsH Further company coverage:
Sept 15 UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis drug for treating schizophrenia was found to be superior to a placebo in a mid-stage trial.
The drug, Cannabidiol, was tested in 88 patients with schizophrenia, who had failed to respond to anti-psychotic medication.
The company's shares were up 7 percent at $114.44 in premarket trading.
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/AYZcpc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hldFgg Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)