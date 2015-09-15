Sept 15 UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis drug for treating schizophrenia was found to be superior to a placebo in a mid-stage trial.

The drug, Cannabidiol, was tested in 88 patients with schizophrenia, who had failed to respond to anti-psychotic medication.

The company's shares were up 7 percent at $114.44 in premarket trading.

