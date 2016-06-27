BRIEF-Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
June 27 British drug developer GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis-derived epilepsy drug met the main goal in a late-stage study.
The company said the drug, Epidiolex, significantly reduced the monthly frequency of short-term seizures in people suffering from a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares